The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ANU's John XXIII College partially successful in appeal against decision to award rape victim $420k

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated June 29 2022 - 7:49am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John XXIII College, where the rape victim lived at the time in question. Picture: Google Maps

A rape victim's damages payout has been cut by more than $152,000 after a partially successful appeal by the Australian National University college she sued for negligence.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.