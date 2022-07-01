It was just before last Christmas that Joan Didion died, aged 87.
The news, when it broke, spread far and wide; obituaries, likely written many months beforehand, were polished up for print, and generations of fans mourned her openly.
Advertisement
When Australian actor Jillian Murray heard the news, her first thought was not shock, or regret.
"My immediate reaction was, no one could be better prepared for death than Joan," she says.
By then, Murray had been channelling Didion, to all intents and purposes, for two years.
She stars in The Year of Magical Thinking, the one-woman show based on Didion's book of the same name, now touring the region, but one she first performed in Melbourne in 2019.
It's a visceral memoir of the time following the sudden death of Didion's husband, the writer John Gregory Dunne. The couple - two titans of the New York literary scene - were sitting down to have dinner in their New York apartment in December 2003, when Dunne had a heart attack.
The two had been visiting their daughter Quintana in hospital immediately beforehand; Quintana died 18 months later.
The book - begun less than a year later - describes, in Didion's signature, analytical style, her surreal immersion in grief, and the "magical thinking" - the notion that an unavoidable crisis can be averted by the power of thought - that saw her through the year after his death.
Didion herself adapted the book for Broadway, and the English actor Vanessa Redgrave took to the stage in the play's first iteration.
It's an immersive and strangely uplifting account of the vagaries of grief, of the disorientating move from one world to another, in the proverbial blink of an eye. Raw and immediate, but strangely detached, it's a gift for anyone seeking to understand loss, and the often irrational thought processes that spring up as defence mechanisms.
Murray says it's Didion's analytical approach, and her sublime use of language, that appeals to her.
"[It's] the fact that she has always written in a way that even as a journalist, she always included her own observations about her reactions to a particular situation or event," she says.
"When she was faced with the loss of her husband, she initially turned to what she had always learned, which is when you can't work something out, read, learn, work it up, go to the information - literature is control, and information is control.
"But she just couldn't find anything satisfying in terms of understanding what she was going through."
Redgrave performed the stage version with an American accent, more or less embodying Didion herself, but Murray, with director Laurence Strangio, decided early on that she would perform in her own Australian accent.
"Our intention was to be simple, to be honest, to present this work without artifice, so I don't impersonate Joan Didion," she says.
"The voice you're hearing is the voice that people hear on stage, but because of her punctuation and her choice of words, there's a particular rhythm in the writing."
Despite this, reviewers have already described Murray as "merging" by degrees with Didion as the play progresses: she begins by addressing the audience directly, with the houselights up, but these gradually dim as she sinks deeper into the process of grieving.
Advertisement
"Even though I don't impersonate Joan, I feel the rhythm and I feel her words in my bones," Murray says.
She had always been a fan of Didion's work, but has learnt more about her background and personality since immersing herself into the onstage character.
For instance, she discovered recently that as a teenager, Didion would retype sentences written by Ernest Hemingway, to see how they worked.
She also became a journalist after winning an essay-writing competition for Vogue, and moved to New York, where she worked under a ruthless and exacting editor at the fashion bible.
"She claims that's where she learned the craft, as well as what sat behind that - her years at Berkeley, her typing out of Hemingway's sentences. She's credited as saying 'Grammar is a piano, and I play by ear'.
"I love that sentence because I think, as with any fine pianist, there are years and years of scales and practice and study, but she is so effortless in the use of it, and it really lifts the words off the page for me - the construction of her sentence, the rhythm, the repetition, where the semicolon is, where the ellipses are.
Advertisement
"I mean, it's a gift to any actor, her love of words and her style and her eloquence."
And, by all accounts, the performance has been a gift to local audiences. Murray recently performed the show in Byron Bay, a place steeped in grief and loss as a result of severe flooding.
During a Q&A afterwards, a woman told her how directly the words had affected her.
"[She] spoke with such eloquence and in a heartfelt way. She said, 'you spoke to us so directly, you were so close to us. We felt your emotion' - which is of course Joan's, and it was so heartfelt and humbling. And that received a spontaneous applause from the audience.
"Honestly as I retell you, I've got tingles happening," she says.
It's easy, after focusing so hard on embodying the words precisely and correctly, to forget that many in the audience are hearing the words for the first time.
Advertisement
But, once heard or read, these are words that don't leave you easily. They are words to live by, even if only to remind you that magical thinking is sometimes the only way through.
The Year of Magical Thinking, starring Jillian Murray and directed by Laurence Strangio, is at the Q on July 7, 8 and 9. theq.net.au.
As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.
As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.