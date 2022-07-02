Most gardeners have accumulated tools, often good quality ones passed on by parents or grandparents. But you can do without them. Wheelbarrows are fabulous, but any old sheet or blanket can be spread out and weeds and other stuff piled in it and carried. For a long time I had a favourite spoon I used for putting in seedlings or rows of seeds. It was a tough, thick metal spoon, found in an op shop - modern spoons tend to bend - and did the job as well as any trowel. If you create an above-ground garden with compost on top of a thin layer of newspaper, or better still, bare ground, you don't even need a spade. Nor do you need fences unless you have free range chooks, inquisitive wombats, gourmet wallabies, possums or extremely energetic dogs who like to dig bare dirt.