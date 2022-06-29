Poverty is a state, not a trait. Here's how social housing can help

Our YHomes development is not an investment in maintaining poverty. Rather, it is an investment in safe, sustainable, and modest housing, affordable to someone living on the single aged pension, with little or no superannuation at their disposal. It is an investment in stability for a woman with children who has made the brave decision to leave a violent relationship, without having to make herself and her children homeless. YHomes recognises that women who escape violence or who live in poverty still have aspirations for their futures. For some it is simply stability, and a chance to reset or to build friendships with their neighbours.