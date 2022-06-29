The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Poverty is a state, not a trait. Here's how social housing can help

By Frances Crimmins
June 29 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An appropriate affordable home is fundamental to exiting poverty. Picture: Shutterstock

In a city with a significant shortfall of affordable and supported housing, it is heartening to hear strong support for an increased investment in these critical resources from across the community. Large numbers of the community are acutely aware of the housing pressures happening around them, and in sync with them are community and social housing providers who are becoming more innovative in their efforts to lift supply.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.