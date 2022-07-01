Her splendid painting, Garn'giny Ngarranggarn, 2022, painted in natural pigments on canvas and measuring 80 by 80 centimetres, is the highlight of this exhibition. As with many of the Gija painters, past and present, there is a contrast between the grittiness of the pigment and the starkness and simplicity of design. The simplified, emblematic quality is a feature of many of her other paintings at the exhibition, including Yarrunga, 2019 and Jangari and Jagarra, 2019. This prolific painter is almost 90 years old and has lost none of her drive, determination and sureness of touch.