Between 1995 and 1998 in the first Carnell government we had four ministers and I was responsible for four departments - Education and Training, Housing and Community Services, Children Youth and Family Services and Sport, Recreation and Racing. I had four personal staff; a chief of staff, a media officer, an electoral officer and a PA/receptionist plus four departmental staff (departmental liaison officers). I was responsible for about 35 per cent of the ACT public service. We all had state and local government responsibilities given the nature of the ACTLA. .