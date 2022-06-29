The Canberra Times
Albanese's cuts to independents' staffers is justified

By Letter to the Editor
June 29 2022 - 7:30pm
Anthony Albanese and his financial team are doing the right thing by limiting parliamentary staff numbers during a budget crisis. Picture: Karleen Minney.

Congratulations to Albo and Katy Gallagher for restricting staff levels for the new independents and Greens .

