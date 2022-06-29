It's the run home that should have every Canberra Raiders fan licking their lips about the NRL finals.
The Raiders have one of the easiest draws of the six clubs fighting it out for the bottom two spots in the top eight.
That's assuming the top six have already done enough to be guaranteed a finals berth, while the bottom four were also out of the hunt.
Newcastle's the only other club with an easier draw - from the six that also included South Sydney, St George Illawarra, the Sydney Roosters and Manly - but they're two wins behind the Green Machine and have already had their bye and the guaranteed two premiership points that comes with it.
Just three wins separate the seventh-placed Rabbitohs and the 12th-placed Knights with 10 rounds remaining.
Canberra are 11th, but just one win outside the top eight with their bye to follow a crucial clash against the Dragons in Wollongong on Sunday.
It's one of the Green Machine's remaining four games against top-eight sides, with Penrith, the Melbourne Storm and a return leg against the Dragons the other three.
It's another factor in why the Raiders' run home has them in the box seat to make a charge for a finals spot.
They've turned their poor start to the season around to be one of the form teams, winning five of their past seven games.
Canberra also has a fairly healthy list and welcome back fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (hamstring) for the Dragons clash, in which they boast a good recent record of four wins from their past five encounters.
Using the average ladder position of their opponents as a guide to how tough the remaining fixtures were, the Raiders have the second best run home with 9.6 their average.
The Knights (10.5) were the only one of the six teams with a higher average, and therefore easier draw, and they only have three games against top-eight sides.
But they're two wins behind the Green Machine and the Raiders have a guaranteed two points to come from the bye as well - meaning the Knights would have to win three more games than them to have a chance to leapfrog them.
The Roosters have the toughest draw, with an average ladder position of 6.9 and they have six games against top-eight teams.
South Sydney (7.1) have a similarly hard draw, while the Dragons (8.8) and Manly (9) have similar runs home to the Raiders.
There's a raft of "four-point games" that will be crucial for the six clubs' final hopes over the remaining 10 rounds - such as Canberra's two encounters with the Dragons.
All but the Rabbitohs have four games against their five rivals for the two spots up for grabs, with Souths' job potentially made harder by only having two.
RAIDERS RUN HOME: Dragons (8th) at Wollongong, bye, Storm (2nd) at Melbourne, Warriors (15th) at Canberra Stadium, Titans (16) at Gold Coast, Panthers (1st) at Canberra Stadium, Dragons (8th) at Canberra Stadium, Knights (12th) at Newcastle, Sea Eagles (10th) at Canberra Stadium, Tigers (14th) at Leichhardt Oval.
NRL ROUND 16
Sunday: St George Illawarra Dragons v Canberra Raiders at Wollongong, 4pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ryan Sutton, 16. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 17. Corey Horsburgh. Reserves: 18. Matt Frawley, 19. Corey Harawira-Naera. 20. Trey Mooney. 21. Semi Valemei, 22. Adrian Trevilyan.
Dragons squad: 1. Cody Ramsey, 2. Mat Feagai, 3. Moses Suli, 4. Zac Lomax, 5. Mikaele Ravalawa, 6. Talatau Amone, 7. Ben Hunt (c), 8. Jack de Belin, 9. Andrew McCullough, 10. Blake Lawrie, 11. Jack Bird, 12. Jayden Su'a, 13.Tariq Sims. Interchange: 14. Moses Mbye, 15. Frances Molo. 16. Aaron Woods, 17. Michael Molo. Reserves: 18. Josh Kerr, 19. Tautau Moga, 20. Jayden Sullivan, 21. Jaiyden Hunt, 22. Billy Burns.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
