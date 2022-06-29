The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Raiders' run home has them primed for NRL finals

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated June 29 2022 - 7:13am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Raiders have a good run home. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

It's the run home that should have every Canberra Raiders fan licking their lips about the NRL finals.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.