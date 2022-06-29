Here's a timely reminder to get your flu jab: In the past two weeks, the Australian health department has recorded 55,101 cases of influenza.
Most of them have been among children under 10, and in the 15- to 19-years age group.
"We cannot let vaccine fatigue get the better of us. We must act to limit the burden on our already stretched healthcare systems," said Dr Iris Depaz, from Sanofi Australia, the company that compiles the periodic Influenza Report Card.
"The advice of experts is clear - influenza vaccination is recommended for everyone aged over six months."
Once you've got your jabs, check out "this overlooked, pathogen-fighting agent", described as a "forgotten but formidable protective agent ... [which] could be key to defending against airborne bacteria and viruses, including COVID-19".
Known in the medical field as "open-air therapy", Professor Peter Collignon of the Australian National University is calling for urgent research into its beneficial qualities.
Professor Collignon also wants a rethink on how hospitals are designed, with more consideration given to keeping fresh air flowing through wards rather than closing them off.
It grew by a larger than expected 0.9 per cent in May to a record $34.2 billion, to stand a healthy 10.4 per cent higher than a year earlier, the Australian Bureau of Statistics says.
The Governor-General David Hurley has owned up to making a mistake agreeing to give a testimonial for a building company that it posted on Instagram.
General Hurley and his wife Linda appeared in two Instagram posts for a Canberra building company that completed renovations on their private home.
"I made a mistake by agreeing, on the spur of a happy moment, to express my appreciation for the builder in a video and photos," he said in a statement issued by Government House today.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
