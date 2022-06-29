The Canberra Times
The Informer: A timely reminder to get your jab. No, not COVID, the other one

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated June 29 2022 - 7:18am, first published 7:00am
Have you had your flu vaccine?. Picture: Adam McLean

Here's a timely reminder to get your flu jab: In the past two weeks, the Australian health department has recorded 55,101 cases of influenza.

