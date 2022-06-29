The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Cocaine courier David Yeboah jailed by ACT Supreme Court after back seat drug bust

BF
By Blake Foden
June 29 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Canberra cocaine courier has been carted off to jail for at least 15 months after a back seat bust in which police found drugs potentially worth a six-figure sum.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.