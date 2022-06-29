The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

ACT population miscalculation raises many issues

By The Canberra Times
June 29 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Barr is hoping to get more GST funding for Canberra. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics' failure to get its estimate of the ACT's population right is a lot more serious than just a simple rounding error.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.