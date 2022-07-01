Why NATO is, quite frankly, irrelevant

So where is the out? If Ukraine is admitted to the European Union with Russian troops in situ, the EU is at war with Russia instantly and then by definition NATO. Frankly, America lost its most recent war because NATO held back. Now America might lose everything if it doesn't hold back itself. The "experts" who have decided for all of us that the likelihood of nuclear escalation was low were the same "experts" who didn't see Ukraine coming - it should be noted - and who lost Afghanistan without sanction. Indeed the last time NATO did a strategy rethink a decade ago it listed Russia as a "strategic partner". Most pertinently, the threat NATO was built to counter simply doesn't exist. Not now, not never NATO. Along these lines Anthony Albanese should be distancing us from NATO, not ensconcing us. Because if history repeats and NATO starts another war in the Pacific...