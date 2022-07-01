The Canberra Times
NATO needs to go and the Russia Ukraine conflict shows exactly why

By Allan Orr
July 1 2022 - 7:30pm
Why NATO is, quite frankly, irrelevant

Another Australian Prime Minister is attending yet another NATO do, as though Australia were a member. This despite the fact not a single Continental European nation has gone out on a limb for us in Australia's stoush with China. And yet there Australia is, shoulder to shoulder with an alliance that never backed us in Vietnam, never backed us in Iraq and paid token homage to the alliance in Afghanistan with deployments of only political merit (regardless of one's particular position on the wars).

