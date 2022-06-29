Brumbies assistant coach Laurie Fisher has backed Cadeyrn Neville to thrive in his Wallabies debut on Saturday night.
The lock is set to be named in the starting lineup for the opening Test against England in Perth when Australian coach Dave Rennie announces his side on Thursday.
Neville is one of a number of Brumbies expected to don the gold jumper, with Nic White and Allan Alaalatoa headlining the group.
The maiden Test cap at the age of 33 years and 235 days will make Neville the third oldest Wallabies debutant since World War II, only behind Christiaan Petrus Strauss and Kenneth Yanz.
Neville eclipses former Brumbies hooker Josh Mann-Rea who made his first Test appearance at the age of 33 years and 227 days in 2014.
On Saturday he will be thrown into the cauldron against an English side eager to dominate up front and impose their physicality over the Australians.
With the Wallabies determined to take it to their opponents at the set piece, Neville looms as a key figure at the scrum and lineout.
It's an area of the game he enjoyed so much success at the Brumbies and Fisher is confident that will translate to the international arena.
"The beauty of Nev as a lock is he'll put his head down, bum up and work away," Fisher said. "He's the type of player that playing against a side like England will suit him.
"He's a big man, a strong tight-head scrummager, good maul defence. With that sort of game it's a good opposition for him to start his international career against."
Neville's journey to a Wallabies debut has been a lengthy one, a path that began with a move to Canberra to take up a rowing scholarship after leaving school.
He only started playing rugby in 2009, however he quickly made an impact in Sydney's Shute Shield.
A call-up to the Melbourne Rebels soon followed and he emerged as a shock selection in the Wallabies squad in 2012.
A debut did not eventuate on that occasion and with opportunities drying up, Neville moved to Japan in 2017.
The forward returned home in 2020 and hasn't looked back, emerging as a key cog in the Brumbies' forward pack.
A shoulder injury robbed him of an opportunity to make his Wallabies debut last season, however this year only a last-minute hiccup will prevent a long-awaited gold jersey.
"He's been in the game for a long time now," Fisher said. "Since he came back to the Brumbies a couple of years ago, it's been burning in the background that there may have been some hope of playing for the Wallabies.
"After he had the injury in the Super Rugby AU final last year and had the shoulder reconstruction, then damaged that again in game one this year, he's fought back hard."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
