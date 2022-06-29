The Canberra Times

Labor to consider 'sensible' changes on climate bill

By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated June 29 2022 - 6:54am, first published 6:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen said the government was open to making "sensible" additions to its climate agenda. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

The Albanese government is open to making "sensible" additions to its climate agenda as it extends an olive branch to crossbenchers ahead of parliament's return.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.