Is Christianity dying in Australia? Here's how to redeem it from the bottom up

The revelations of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to the Sexual Abuse of Children exploded like a bombshell disrupting the slow transition away from the churches' history of privilege. While the sexual abuse of children was shocking enough, the covering up of that abuse in the cause of the churches institutional preservation was shattering. Christian leaders in their public engagement are now defensive, displaying an unacknowledged grief at their loss of power and status. The churches risk being stuck in a self-reinforcing spiral of cultural isolation, powered by a toxic mixture of nostalgia, anger, and fear.