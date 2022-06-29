The Canberra Times
Opinion

Why we should investigate a Ministry of Happiness

By Antony Loewenstein
June 29 2022 - 7:08am
Some countries have already tried to measure the happiness of their citizens. Picture: Shutterstock

Australia is facing an epidemic of loneliness, depression and suicide. These problems aren't being solved by usual medicines or policies. What if federal, state and territory governments established a Ministry of Happiness to investigate the causes and find rational, achievable and funded solutions that looked beyond the typical remedies for modern malaise?

