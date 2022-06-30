How far would you go to catch the tuna of a lifetime?
With schools of 70kg yellowfin tuna turning up off the South Coast this week, some boats are venturing up to 50km offshore to hook a prized catch. That's a long way to go for sashimi!
Massive schools of barrel-proportioned tuna have been seen busting up in deep water off Kiama, Bermagui, Tathra and Eden. They're jumping clear of the water at times, making for an amazing spectacle.
Most fish have fallen to lures cast into the schools. A few have been caught trolling. A number of boats returned on the weekend with half-a-dozen trophy tuna to their name.
Albacore and striped tuna are about if you can't find a yellowfin.
Flat seas over the weekend coaxed many boats out chasing snapper and few were disappointed.
Some absolute beasts were caught off Bermagui on soft plastics. And you don't have to travel too far - one angler caught a number from his canoe!
Tailor are thick in the estuaries as the water temperature plummets. Fishing the back-half of the rising tide with small metal lures and divers will pay dividends.
Salmon remain a mainstay around the headlands. Great catches have been reported from the wall at Moruya, but just about any rocky outcrop is worth a cast.
Locally, there's not much to get excited about as many Canberra anglers have put the rods and tackle away for a couple of months.
If you're keen, there are a few redfin around in the local lakes, including Yerrabi Pond.
You could also soak a kernel of sweetcorn and connect to one of the millions of big European carp we have in our urban waterways.
