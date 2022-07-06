Getting creative with your hot beverages while on the road

Discussing the prospect of using the camping gear to make blackouts less of a limitation also got me thinking about what sort of self-catering you can do for beverages on the road even without powered refrigeration.
If you're passing by cafes and other conveniences then they're an obvious solution and they'd appreciate the business, but sometimes we travel to places where that just isn't an option, or they're just a long way apart from one to the next.
When it comes to hot beverages, it just depends on how creative you feel like being.
For many flavours, it's just a case of adding hot water, whether it's from a good insulated flask if you're just out for the day, or a billy on the fire while camping, or a 12V kettle if you can leave it on long enough (they tend to be quite slow), or even a 12V heated mug (I have one with a metal lining which gets scalding hot if I forget about it and leave it on while driving, and one with a plastic lining which seems to hold the temperature well enough). There are other gadgets too, and of course, those with a van or camper at a powered site can use their domestic kettle (and possibly their microwave oven too).
There are loads of teas and tea-like flavour infusions (which don't have caffeine) in a bag or sachet that you can buy off the shelf, and many of them you wouldn't add dairy to either like apple and cinnamon, cranberry and pomegranate, or peppermint. And then there are a few where you would but you have options there too, including powdered milk if you're going to be away long enough that a cooler bag or cooler box won't do the trick (apart from long-life milk or alternatives which keep in a pantry, freezing milk or cream is also an option to make it keep longer and to also replace an ice brick for a while, but for milk the creamier bits do tend to melt first leaving you with white ice water if you don't let it melt all the way and then shake it before using it, and for thickened cream it does change the texture but you don't notice that once it's mixed into a hot drink).
Beyond what any corporate marketing boffins have come up with, you can be a bit more interesting yourself just by raiding the spice rack and the pantry.
If there's no real coffee in sight, instant can be made more palatable without adding too much sweetener, but instead the small addition of one spice or another. I'll sometimes add a light shake of nutmeg, or cinnamon, or a few drops of salted caramel flavour (like some would use to make icing) or a tiny bit of vanilla essence. A tiny bit of cocoa (and probably a bit less coffee) works too. Depending how much room you have for carrying stuff, you might need to just pick one though (having decided what you like at home first).
Options without caffeine (or dairy) include ground ginger. You don't need much (it's pretty concentrated) and just add a little bit of sweetener to taste. And if you've read something in the past where I mentioned I went keto ages ago, you'll know I don't mean sugar either. Use a low-calorie option.
Lemon cordial (no added sugar) works just as well in hot water as it does in cold.
For a savoury treat, add a small stock cube (or a flat teaspoon worth of any flavouring stock) for a light cup of soup without the silly unnecessary noodle. If desired (and again, depending how much room you have for carrying stuff) you can add a very small amount of dried onion flakes, or garlic powder, or any dried herbs (or mixed herbs) that you like (but give whatever you add a few moments to soften and expand in the hot water).
