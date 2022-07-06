Getting creative with your hot beverages while on the road

There are loads of teas and tea-like flavour infusions (which don't have caffeine) in a bag or sachet that you can buy off the shelf, and many of them you wouldn't add dairy to either like apple and cinnamon, cranberry and pomegranate, or peppermint. And then there are a few where you would but you have options there too, including powdered milk if you're going to be away long enough that a cooler bag or cooler box won't do the trick (apart from long-life milk or alternatives which keep in a pantry, freezing milk or cream is also an option to make it keep longer and to also replace an ice brick for a while, but for milk the creamier bits do tend to melt first leaving you with white ice water if you don't let it melt all the way and then shake it before using it, and for thickened cream it does change the texture but you don't notice that once it's mixed into a hot drink).

