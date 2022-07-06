The Canberra Times

Getting creative with your hot beverages while on the road

SH
By Sam Hollier
July 6 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hot beverages on the road can be almost anything you like. Photos: Shutterstock

Discussing the prospect of using the camping gear to make blackouts less of a limitation also got me thinking about what sort of self-catering you can do for beverages on the road even without powered refrigeration.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SH

Sam Hollier

ACM Group Advertising Features & Special Publications

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.