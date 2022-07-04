Thirdly, public servants need to expect and notice that agency is rewarded. This is where the rubber hits the road. Like anyone, public servants tend to do what's rewarded. If they exercise some agency - especially if it is aimed at promoting the agency of someone else - that needs to be noted and commended. In our teaching contacts with young public servants, we have observed high levels of energy and enthusiasm about the opportunity to contribute to public policy. However, over time many public servants come to feel disempowered, and stay hunkered down in the bunker of administrivia or, at best, do what they can in a small, local way. It would make a huge difference for public servants to know that if they have an idea, it would be listened to and even acted upon. The early signs that new ministers are encouraging public servants to challenge them and to be creative will facilitate an active partnership, if it is sustained.