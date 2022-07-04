Ministerial staff, like public servants, should be accountable

This would help to clarify both the common and the different roles and responsibilities of public servants, parliamentary service employees, ministerial staff and staff of other senators and members. Similar levels of personal integrity should be required of anyone working for the Commonwealth, paid for by taxpayers and expected to be committed to serving the public. But there are important differences that need to be reflected in the statements of values, not only relating to lines of accountability but also to whether non-partisanship is required and the degree to which the merit principle should apply. Such clarification can only help build mutual respect for the different roles and responsibilities of all these Commonwealth employees who must regularly interact with each other.