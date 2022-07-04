The hearing rule, though, is more complex, particularly as what it requires will vary depending on the circumstances. But for present purposes, we will offer some examples. First, the accused in an investigation must be told, with precision, the allegations made against them. In a somewhat comical case, Roelofs v Auto Classic, an employee was dismissed for alleging viewing explicit websites at work. Although not arising in the APS context, Roelofs is instructive for what not to do - the employee was dismissed with no warning, at an unexpected meeting (he was "ambushed", the Fair Work Commission subsequently held), where the employee was not asked whether he had accessed the website or why he had done so. It was, in short, a complete failure of procedural fairness.