Overall, the new government has sent a clear message that Labor is the party that trusts the APS in contrast to the Coalition which denigrates it. Left-of-centre parties have generally favoured the public sector just as pro-business conservative parties have always tended to be anti-government. Ideological conservatives in the Anglophone democracies have added a sharper edge to their criticism by co-opting government bureaucracy into the culture wars. The public service, along with the universities and public broadcasters, is seen as a bastion of dangerous progressivism. It is drawn from an increasingly dominant knowledge class which combines respect for evidence and the scientific method with a commitment to progressive social values. The entire Labor leadership belongs to this class, as do the more moderate elements of the Coalition. But the current ascendancy of more hard-line conservatives means that ideological antagonism towards government bureaucracy has become a central feature of Coalition policy. For the foreseeable future, the public service can expect to be a battleground for this partisan contest.