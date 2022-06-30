The man accused of killing a "loving, doting dad" in Civic three weeks before Christmas in 2021 has offered to plead guilty to manslaughter during his committal for a murder trial in the ACT Supreme Court.
Kenan Dowden-Carlisle, 19 at the time of the alleged offending, appeared via audio-visual link in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday after pleading not guilty to murder.
Dowden-Carlisle, who police said was from Greenleigh in NSW, is accused of murdering 29-year-old Jordan Powell, a father of four, in broad daylight in an alleyway near King O'Malley's on December 4.
Emergency services were called about 9.45am that day after Mr Powell collapsed in Garema Place.
Despite the first aid efforts of members of the public and emergency services, Mr Powell, who grew up in the NSW central town of Condobolin and was known as "Ducky" to his family and friends, died at the scene.
In the defendant's latest court appearance, defence lawyer Sam McLaughlin applied for the matter to be committed for trial.
Mr McLaughlin said his client also offered the prosecution a plea of guilty to manslaughter.
Chief Crown prosecutor Anthony Williamson consented to the application for the matter to go to the higher court for trial, meaning committal proceedings were waived.
The case is set to come before the Supreme Court on July 14 for a procedural hearing.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
