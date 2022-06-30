The Canberra Times
Accused Civic killer Kenan Dowden-Carlisle offers guilty plea to manslaughter, committed for ACT murder trial

By Toby Vue
Updated June 30 2022 - 5:13am, first published 3:00am
Kenan Dowden-Carlisle has been committed for trial in the ACT Supreme Court after pleading not guilty to murdering Jordan Powell in December 2021. Picture: Instagram

The man accused of killing a "loving, doting dad" in Civic three weeks before Christmas in 2021 has offered to plead guilty to manslaughter during his committal for a murder trial in the ACT Supreme Court.

