Peel onion, garlic and ginger and chop roughly. Heat splash of olive oil and butter in large saucepan. Add onion, garlic, ginger and garam masala. Gently fry until the onion is soft. Stir parsnip into onion mixture until well coated. Add the milk and stock, season well and bring to boil. Turn down the heat, put the lid on and simmer for 30 mins. The parsnips are cooked when soft. Remove from the heat, blitz with a stick blender until smooth and creamy. Deseed and finely chop the chilli and scatter over the soup. Serve with crusty bread and a little extra olive oil, if desired.