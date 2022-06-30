Kids' imaginations fired up in the Orana Anthology of Creative Thought

School children from across Canberra have contributed to the Orana Anthology of Creative Thought which is being launched on Saturday.
Thirty-nine works created by year two to year 12 students made the anthology, including poems, stories and illustrations.
The students were inspired by the Children's Book Council of Australia's 2021 Book Week theme Old Worlds, New Worlds.
The anthology was compiled by the Orana Steiner School P and C committee as a fundraiser for the school.
Parent and organiser Caroline Xeri said the contributions to the anthology were "magnificent".
"I think there are so many wonderful, talented children and their ideas are exciting," she said.
"The children are engaged, they've got this wonderful, critical thought. They are also naturally inclusive, their world is far less rigid and what they can produce is very exciting. And it's unlike what adults produce for children. One child's story ended with everyone dying and adults would never write a story like that."
Orana Year Six student Gaia Xeri, 11, was one of the contributors to the anthology, writing a poignant poem called A Phone's Life imaging what a phone had to put up with:
Bought from a store the humans wanted more. Poked, swiped, stolen, cried on. The water that comes from the human eye. Eavesdropping on conversations, the mystery of the nation. Poked, swiped, stolen, cried on, dropped, fixed, upgraded.
She was excited to see her work published and on sale to the public.
"I feel very proud that someone will pick up the book and read it and hopefully enjoy it," she said.
Radford College Year Seven student Imogen Wallace, 12, was also represented in the book with a story and a poem called The Owl.
Silence echoes through the trees, carries gently on the breeze. A ghostly presence fills the night, drawing in the pale moonlight
The owl D I V E S down, talons unfurled, releasing its wonders out into the world, those around it are breathless with awe, amazed that this creature has not a flaw.
Imogen loved to write.
"I like being able to escape from the world and also poems and stories capture the beauty of our world and show us the problems in our world we need to change," she said.
Torrens Primary School year three student Ava Hope, 8, wrote a poem in the shape of an apple tree for the anthology that comprised the lines:
Birds tweet they move gracefully while rustling the fallen leaves. It smells like fresh apples in amongst the firm branches. Sweet, cool shade. The inviting apple within reach. Rough bark on my back. Juicy, Sweet, Crunchy, Apples
She was thrilled to be in the anthology.
"It makes me feel proud," Ava said.
The Orana Anthology of Creative Thought is available via the Orana School P and F shop 10am to 11am on Sundays.
The book will be launched on Saturday at 2.30pm at the Book Cow, Kingston and available to purchase.
Tickets are free but registration is essential via eventbrite.com.au here.
The young authors in attendance will be invited to read their piece for the audience.
