Times Past: July 1, 1988

The public service had lost a beloved tradition on this day in 1988, as the provider of the public service catering had been sold and trollies would no longer be wheeled through the offices to provide 10c teas and coffees.
The provider, Commonwealth Accommodation and Catering Services, also supplied vending machines which sold the cheap teas and coffees, until they visited the offices and pulled their plugs while about 30 tea ladies were made redundant.
The public servants would need to pay standard coffee and tea prices going forward. A spokesperson for Commonwealth Accommodation and Catering Services said, "We will continue a food trolley service for those who want it, but they won't find anything for 10c. They will be paying full price."
The new adjustment would be difficult for many public servants, as the tea trolley tradition was nearly as old as the public service itself. But one lucky office, belonging to the National Capital Development Commission on Northbourne Avenue, would keep the tea trolley tradition and their cuppas would continue.
