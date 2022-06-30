The Canberra Times

Times Past: July 1, 1988

The front page of The Canberra Times on July 1, 1988.

The public service had lost a beloved tradition on this day in 1988, as the provider of the public service catering had been sold and trollies would no longer be wheeled through the offices to provide 10c teas and coffees.

