YOU SAID IT: "I would agree with your summation of defence spending. I am 65, and as far back as I can remember this has always been a can of worms. But, back in Gough's time, we didn't have the current China issues. So, we have always underspent, and now it is really coming home to roost. How about a plan? And how about making and sticking to a contract? And how does it work that we can afford to gift patrol boats to Solomon Islands when we have a housing crisis here and so many homeless and living under the minimum wage?" - Mark