Health Minister Mark Butler has quashed speculation of a lack of confidence within the Department of Health following the announcement of a snap inquiry into vaccine contracts and if the nation has adequate supply.
The probe comes as COVID-19 vaccines for small children aged between 6 months and 5 years, which have been approved in the United States, are progressing towards approval in Australia, with confirmation Pfizer had been granted provisional approval to put in an application to provide a paediatric COVID-19 vaccine.
Mr Butler's urgent contracts and supply inquiry, set to be "conducted in weeks, not many months", will be headed by vaccine expert and chair of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Jane Halton.
It has been reported the Minister's office had a perceived lack of confidence in the department's existing vaccine procurement contracts set under the Morrison government.
Mr Butler said the review is seeking independent advice about the contracts passed on by the former government.
"I make no judgment about the existing arrangements," he said.
"I think it's entirely appropriate for us to have some independent advice about incredibly important arrangements that we have inherited."
Mr Butler said the Halton inquiry will look into whether existing stocks are adequate but, despite being highly critical of the Morrison government over vaccines, will not be tasked with raking over the coals of past procurement.
"It's not about looking back and examining the rights and wrongs of the former government's approach to negotiating these contracts in the first place. It's about the now and the next 12 to 18 months," he told reporters in Canberra.
"I guess the key elements of Ms Halton's review will be firstly to take stock of the current contracts and the existing supplies we have in the country of vaccines and treatments.
"All of the vaccines for all different age groups, obviously also taking into account the developments in relation to under 5-year-olds. I'm also asking Ms Halton, to the extent that this is possible, to cast forward and to provide us with some advice about likely developments in this area over the rest of 2022 and into 2023."
Mr Butler said there was no hard deadline for the review but confirmed it may recommend changes to existing contracts or seek to implement additional supply orders.
It comes as pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has been granted provisional approval to put in an application to provide COVID-19 vaccines for small children aged between 6 months and 5 years.
"Presuming it does submit that application, it will be considered in the same way in due course," Mr Butler said.
The Health Minister described the COVID-19 pandemic as "still a very serious health challenge", with about 300 Australians losing their lives to COVID every week.
New COVID subvariants are causing havoc with lives and health systems around the nation. A new Omicron subvariant is expected to be dominant in Canberra within weeks, and experts warn it could put more young people in hospital.
"We're only still starting to understand the impact of BA.4 and BA.5 in terms of its transmissibility, in terms of the ability for people who might have had one of the other subvariants of COVID earlier in the year to become reinfected with this new subvariant," he said.
"And also whether or not this new subvariant is or is not more severe than some of the other subvariants with some research indicating that it might impact the lungs a little bit more than others.
"Suffice it to say, this is still a very worrying development that health authorities not just here in Australia, but around the world, are watching very closely."
Mr Butler also confirmed vaccine studies on updated vaccines targeting Omicron subvariants were showing promising results.
The Canberra Times has cited health expert, Deakin University's Catherine Bennett, reporting that BA.5 potentially binds to lung linings which means that "more people might experience more than a single head cold or sore throats".
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
