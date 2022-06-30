The Informer: Albanese's Paris getaway not so envious

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will fly away from NATO meetings in Madrid to Paris, leaving the rest of the nation envious in his wake.
Except he has the potentially hard task of mending Australia's relationship with France, following a scrapped submarine deal which led French President Emmanuel Macron to suggest he had been lied to by former prime minister Scott Morrison.
Advertisement
Mr Albanese will be hosted by Mr Macron at the Elysee Palace on Friday.
Back on red soil in Australia, the Therapeutic Goods Administration is one step closer to approving COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged between six months and five years.
Pfizer has been granted a provisional determination after being asked to submit an application for their vaccine.
Meanwhile, free flu shot programs have been extended in NSW, Queensland and Western Australia with hospitals struggling with sick flu-ridden patients.
They will be available until July 17 in Queensland and NSW, but till the rest of the month in WA.
The foster mother of missing boy William Tyrell has been accused of kicking and assaulting another foster child with a wooden spoon.
The woman had her mental health application dismissed at a Parramatta Local Court hearing on Thursday, as she faces two counts of common assault and two of intimidation after she was charged in October 2021.
The court was told the woman physically assaulted her 10-year-old foster daughter by kicking her in the thigh, causing "pain discomfort and bruising", and striking her with a wooden spoon.
She also allegedly verbally abused the child over a sustained period of time.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.