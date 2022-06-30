The federal health minister has thrown his support behind restoring the ACT and NT's rights to make their own voluntary assisted dying, describing the long-standing ban as "overreach" from the Commonwealth parliament.
Mark Butler is the latest MP to confirm his position, as momentum grows for a debate on repealing the so-called Andrews Bill to be held as soon as the Federal Parliament returns at the end of July.
Anthony Albanese went to the election promising to prioritise debate on lifting the ban, and new Territories Minister Kristy McBain earlier this month said she wanted to "proceed as quickly as possible".
But exactly when a private members or private senator's bill to repeal the ban will be brought forward remains the subject of internal discussions.
Even though the ban is fundamentally about the rights of territories, Labor grants its members a conscience vote because of the sensitives and divergent views around voluntary euthanasia.
A number of its members voted against lifting the ban when David Leyonhjelm's bill was put to the Senate in 2018.
Mr Butler, a senior member of Labor's progressive left faction, confirmed he supported a repeal of Andrews Bill when asked about his position on Thursday.
"I am a general supporter of the rights of territory parliaments to legislate on matters that impact the health of their populations," he told reporters in Parliament House.
"I think the interference in that aspect of the territory parliament's powers is overreach by the Commonwealth parliament. That's my personal view, it's one I've held for a long time".
Mr Butler confirmed he was a long-time supporter of assisted dying regimes which were "properly regulated" and "properly constructed".
He said it was "extraordinary" how quickly the states had moved to legislated assisted laws, after Victoria became the first in 2017.
The passage of legislation through the NSW Parliament in May left the ACT and NT as the only jurisdictions without laws allowing people with a terminal illness to voluntarily end their life.
Mr Butler said the state-based regimes which were up and running "seem to be working very effectively".
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
