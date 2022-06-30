Bungendore High School will open in demountables as design changes revealed

Bungendore High School will open in demountable buildings in 2023 after the NSW government revealed a new design for the controversial project.
The new design will address some of the concerns of residents, including more car parking, smaller buildings and changes to the types and mixture of materials to fit in with the heritage streetscape.
It also moves the community centre, public library and Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council shopfront out of the school grounds to a new council community hub.
NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said she was pleased to see updated plans for the project following consultation with the community and stakeholders.
"I appreciate the community's understanding as we work to deliver this project, particularly the challenges and delays resulting from Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council's political positioning in relation to it," Ms Mitchell said.
"Given the situation, we are working to provide a temporary, pop-up school for the start of 2023 to ensure students of the new high school can come together and start to establish their school culture."
Members of the previous council were in favour of the location of the new school adjacent to Bungendore Park but after the 2021 election, the councillors were not supportive of the site.
The NSW government completed a compulsory acquisition of the land in April, which included buildings currently used by the council. The council is working on a compensation claim with the NSW Valuer General for the property it lost while lease agreements and shared use agreements are being drawn up with the Department of Education.
A council spokesman said any delays were due to the complex nature of the project and the time it takes for State Significant Developments to be approved, which can be up to 18 months.
The spokesman said the council was pleased that concerns raised by the community had been considered in the revised plans.
The town has been deeply divided on the location of the school, with residents forming coalitions around the issue.
Member for Monaro Nichole Overall said she was pleased to see the design changes.
"I'm delighted to see the updated artist impression, and pleased that the Department of Education has worked with the local community, taking on board its feedback to make positive changes for Bungendore High School," Mrs Overall said.
"I will continue to meet with the Minister for Education and the Department of Education to ensure delivery for the project and to achieve the best outcome for our local community."
The new design will visually maintain the original town street grid along Majara Street, between Gibraltar Street and Turallo Terrace.
There will be more parking along Turallo Terrace and the scout shed will be expanded. The sports courts will be within the school site instead of on Bungendore Park, and the only work on the park will be a new footpath and a relocated light post.
The school has started enrolling year 7 and 8 students for the start of 2023, however they will be learning in temporary buildings while the school is being built.
The school will be built using modern methods of construction, which involves building components off-site to be quickly assembled on site.
Construction will begin after the State Significant Development application is approved by the Department of Planning and Environment.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
