Fresh from a starring role for New Zealand, Jordan Rapana now has his sights set on the World Cup at the end of the year.
The Canberra Raiders winger shone in the Kiwis' 26-6 victory over Tonga in Auckland on Saturday, scoring a try, kicking four from four from the tee, running for 204 metres, and making two offloads and a tackle bust.
He's now gunning to add to his 12 Tests by adding a trip to the World Cup in England at the end of the year to his resume.
Rapana also backed his Raiders teammate, and right-edge centre, Matt Timoko to make the journey to the Old Dart with him.
The 32-year-old felt a switch to end-of-season Tests would be the perfect solution for international football, with the NRL scrapping the mid-season State of Origin and representative weekend next year.
Rapana was focused on the Green Machine's crucial clash against the St George Illawarra Dragons at Wollongong on Sunday, with the Raiders needing to win to keep their finals hopes alive.
The eighth-placed Dragons sit just one win above them on the NRL ladder.
As always, a premiership for Canberra was his ultimate goal, but after that being part of the Kiwis squad for the World Cup would be the perfect bonus.
"Yeah, given the body holds up for the remainder of the season, I'd obviously love to be part of that," Rapana said.
"But I've got to be playing well and stay injury free. The goal is to win a comp here [at the Raiders].
"That's the ultimate goal, but that'd be awesome to be a part of that tour at the end of the year."
Rapana backed Timoko to also make the trip north, pointing to the fact they play together on Canberra's right edge as an instant combination the pair would bring to camp.
Kiwis coach Michael Maguire told The Canberra Times Timoko was one of a number of Raiders on his World Cup radar, along with Rapana, Joe Tapine, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Corey Harawira-Naera.
It's something Timoko would love to make happen as he looked to ensure his performances for the Green Machine kept him in the New Zealand mix.
He said it was nice to get the feedback from "Madge" that he was on his national-team radar, but he was solely focused on the Dragons.
"I've had a little bit of a talk with him, but it was just to get a grasp on what the Kiwis mean and learning their way," Timoko said.
"There was nothing too serious, it was just a little chat.
"I'm looking forward to going out there this week and hopefully getting that win, and then whatever comes off the back of that."
There were 20,766 passionate fans at Mt Smart Stadium for the return of not only international rugby league to New Zealand, but also of the elite game to the country.
The New Zealand Warriors have been stuck in Australia the past two-and-a-half years, with Sunday's game against Wests Tigers their first on home soil since August 30, 2019.
But with Origin returning to three Wednesday-night fixtures next year there'll no longer be the opportunity to play mid-season Tests like the Kiwis against Tonga one.
Rapana understood the decision, but loved playing for his country and hoped another option - like scheduling more end-of-season internationals - would be happen instead.
"I'd find it a bit gutting not having a Test, but I can also see where coaches at club level are coming from as well," he said.
"There's been in the past too many injuries which teams suffer from mid-way through the competition.
"I get both sides of the story, but in terms of playing for your country there's no better accolade and I'll take every opportunity with both hands."
NRL ROUND 16
Sunday: St George Illawarra Dragons v Canberra Raiders at Wollongong, 4pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ryan Sutton, 16. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 17. Corey Horsburgh. Reserves: 18. Matt Frawley, 19. Corey Harawira-Naera. 20. Trey Mooney. 21. Semi Valemei, 22. Adrian Trevilyan.
Dragons squad: 1. Cody Ramsey, 2. Mat Feagai, 3. Moses Suli, 4. Zac Lomax, 5. Mikaele Ravalawa, 6. Talatau Amone, 7. Ben Hunt (c), 8. Jack de Belin, 9. Andrew McCullough, 10. Blake Lawrie, 11. Jack Bird, 12. Jayden Su'a, 13.Tariq Sims. Interchange: 14. Moses Mbye, 15. Frances Molo. 16. Aaron Woods, 17. Michael Molo. Reserves: 18. Josh Kerr, 19. Tautau Moga, 20. Jayden Sullivan, 21. Jaiyden Hunt, 22. Billy Burns.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
