An eye-catching temporary artwork that makes a statement about the world's internet haves and have nots will be on display near The Jetty kiosk at Commonwealth Place on Lake Burley Griffin for the next three days.
Disconnected, by Luke Millanta, is a digital installation that tracks internet connectivity rates.
It illuminates the fact that 37 per cent of the world's population has never used the internet, cutting them off from key medical information, education, and social connectivity.
The artwork was on display in Melbourne's Federation Square before travelling to Canberra.
The creator of Disconnected is Australian technology entrepreneur, Luke Millanta, who recently sold his virtual goods trading business, Brackenwood Systems, to Hive Gaming. He now serves as Hive Gaming's chief technology officer.
He wanted to raise awareness of how internet connectivity was not a given.
"Billions of people have never used the internet," he said.
"They do not have access to the educational resources or the medical information that we take for granted. This needs to be addressed.
"A more connected world is better for everyone."
Disconnected will be on display at Commonwealth Place on the southern banks of Lake Burley Griffin on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
