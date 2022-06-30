It's going to get biblical. And the Canberra Raiders are ready for it.
For what it's worth, the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting up to 90 millimetres of rain and 40 km/h winds for Wollongong on Sunday. Yep, wet and windy.
It'll make for a wild affair for the top-eight defining game between the Raiders and the St George Illawarra Dragons.
But it's something the Green Machine's preparing for. Along with trying to defuse Dragons halfback Ben Hunt's kicking game - something they struggled to do last season.
Hunt's boot caused the Raiders all sorts of dramas as he orchestrated a 22-20 victory from 20-8 down.
He kicked a crucial 40-20 that led to the match-winning try.
Raiders winger Jordan Rapana said they'd looked at Hunt and it was up to their back three - him, fellow winger Nick Cotric and fullback Xavier Savage to be on their game.
That'll be even trickier in the wind and pouring rain.
"We addressed that in video this morning, especially in our back field with me, Xavier and Nick making sure we're on our A-game," Rapana said.
"It cost us a few times the last couple of times we played there.
"We know it's going to be a windy and miserable day so we've got to make sure our errors are a lot better than they have been and give ourselves every chance."
Raiders centre Matt Timoko said the conditions would suit the Dragons, but he felt they'd prepared well for the challenge.
He said it was the start of a crucial run home as the Green Machine's finals hopes hang in the balance.
But the Raiders have a favourable draw over the final 10 rounds - something Timoko said they needed to take advantage of.
This was the first of two games against the Dragons - one of their rivals for a top-eight finish.
They're just one win behind them and they play again at Canberra Stadium in round 22.
"It's a really important home stretch we've got going on," Timoko said.
"We're not in the eight at the moment, but we've got a pretty good run home and we need to start it off strong this week against Dragons.
"It's going to be wet and windy up there, the conditions are going to suit them a little bit, but we've prepared well and I think we're going to be ready for the challenge."
Rapana said they'd look to use the energy their representative players, including himself, brought back from a week in camp.
Both he and Raiders prop Joe Tapine have come back from playing for New Zealand, while Josh Papalii was with the Queensland Maroons.
"It's a huge game. It's a four-point game with the bye the next week," Rapana said.
"So we know how important it is. We also know how important it is to the Dragons to stay in the eight as well.
"We've got a big task ahead of us, but the boys are full of energy and a few boys coming off rep games are excited and ready to get back into it."
NRL ROUND 16
Sunday: St George Illawarra Dragons v Canberra Raiders at Wollongong, 4pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ryan Sutton, 16. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 17. Corey Horsburgh. Reserves: 18. Matt Frawley, 19. Corey Harawira-Naera. 20. Trey Mooney. 21. Semi Valemei, 22. Adrian Trevilyan.
Dragons squad: 1. Cody Ramsey, 2. Mat Feagai, 3. Moses Suli, 4. Zac Lomax, 5. Mikaele Ravalawa, 6. Talatau Amone, 7. Ben Hunt (c), 8. Jack de Belin, 9. Andrew McCullough, 10. Blake Lawrie, 11. Jack Bird, 12. Jayden Su'a, 13.Tariq Sims. Interchange: 14. Moses Mbye, 15. Frances Molo. 16. Aaron Woods, 17. Michael Molo. Reserves: 18. Josh Kerr, 19. Tautau Moga, 20. Jayden Sullivan, 21. Jaiyden Hunt, 22. Billy Burns.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
