The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics
Opinion

Sky-high mortgages, 7.1% inflation, and a 20% chance of recession. How the Conversation's panel sees the year ahead

By Peter Martin
Updated July 1 2022 - 1:43am, first published June 30 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
How does inflation affect interest rates?

Homeowners will face mortgage rates near 5.5 per cent in a little over a year, according to a survey of 22 leading Australian economists.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.