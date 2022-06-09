For one day in July, students at more than 3000 learning centres, primary schools and high schools across the country will roll up their sleeves and get their hands dirty for Schools Tree Day.
Held on Friday, July 29, the event is run by Planet Ark and supports National Tree Day on July 31 to inspire and educate future generations on the benefits of trees and their connection with nature.
Advertisement
"Schools Tree Day is an opportunity for students and early learners to connect with nature by learning about the natural world around them," Planet Ark co-CEO and executive director Rebecca Gilling said. "Activities range from planting bush tucker gardens, building habitat for native wildlife, nature play, storytelling and nature education sessions, curriculum-aligned lesson plans, activity sheets, planting activities and our annual school competition."
Our aim is [to] encourage every Australian child to build a greater connection with our natural environment...- Rebecca Gilling, co-CEO and executive director, Planet Ark
Over the years, school students have embarked on various projects around the country. In Tasmania, students at a primary school have planted hundreds of trees, shrubs and grasses to create bunkers to help the local bandicoot population thrive.
In Darwin, a group of high school students is planting trees to help shade future generations of students, building worm towers, and turning old fridges into recycled garden beds to create sensory gardens for students with special needs.
In Canberra, a primary school is planting a carbon forest project to offset the carbon their school produces and building frog ponds to provide a home for the nine species of frogs in the ACT.
"Our aim is [to] encourage every Australian child to build a greater connection with our natural environment and their local community. We know doing so has positive benefits for their development both physically and mentally, and that connection with nature is required if the children of today are to protect our environment in the future," Gilling said.
To make it easy for schools to get involved, Planet Ark has developed a guide, lesson plans and activity sheets, which can be downloaded free from treeday.planetark.org/get-involved/schools. Register an event at treeday.planetark.org.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.