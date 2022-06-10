It may be invisible to many people around them, but for 3.6 million Australians or one in five people, living with chronic pain is a daily struggle.
"And that doesn't discriminate," Nicolette Ellis from Chronic Pain Australia said. "We always think about [chronic pain] happening in aged care, and about three in five will experience chronic pain in aged care. However, we do see it also in children and young adults, and particularly in the cohort of people who should be at their best working and productive times in life."
Chronic pain is classified as any pain that lasts longer than three months, with more than 250 different types of chronic pain, and it's the number one cause of disability in Australia. "And commonly, mood is vastly affected as a secondary impact of living with chronic pain. So at least one in three have psychological distress or depression or anxiety as a consequence of living with chronic pain," Ellis said.
Despite its prevalence, chronic pain is vastly misunderstood. As a pharmacist, Ellis said the central theme she often hears when speaking to people living with chronic pain is how hard it is to seek quality care from health professionals that understand their condition.
"[They] feel quite dismissed or unheard when particularly they're seeking treatment or care from their health professionals," she said. "I remember going through university and not knowing a thing about chronic pain or the pathophysiology or even the statistics. So we really need to have better education for our health professionals and better education for consumers as well, to understand best practice treatment, how they can access care, and who should be part of their health care team."
Since 2001, Chronic Pain Australia has run National Pain Week to help raise awareness around chronic pain in Australia. This year, the event runs from July 26 to August 1, and Chronic Pain Australia will run several webinars and Facebook Live events covering various topics and featuring pain experts, including Pete Moore from The Pain Toolkit.
Each year Chronic Pain Australia also runs a pain survey to capture the experiences of those living with chronic pain across the country and uses the findings to inform its work in helping to improve care.
"We really need to have new ways of matching the demand as well and making sure we've got agile health services that really support those in need," Ellis said.
Find out more at nationalpainweek.org.au.
