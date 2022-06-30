'The best tournament in the country': Monaro embrace magic of Australia Cup

The magic of the Cup is more than just a marketing catchphrase for Frank Cachia.
It's an emotion and a vibe, a wave the coach rode all the way to the then-named FFA Cup semi-finals in 2016 with Canberra Olympic.
It's a feeling more than 700 soccer clubs across the country set out to experience, but only 32 teams remain a chance of basking in.
Six years on from his memorable 2016 run and Cachia is again swept up in the excitement of the renamed Australia Cup.
Now coaching Monaro, the veteran has managed to guide his side out of the regional phase of the competition and into the national round of 32.
The might of the A-League Men's clubs awaits, along with a host of National Premier Leagues powerhouses.
The Panthers have been drawn to face Sydney United 58, a challenging opponent but also a winnable contest according to Cachia.
"It's not an easy draw by any stretch of the imagination, but we have avoided being pitted against an A-Leagues side or having to travel long distances," Cachia said.
"We're playing another NPL side, they're not too far away but they have a very rich history. They play in NSW NPL, so they're never going to be easy. It's a tough draw but it's one we'll see where we can take it."
Much has changed since Cachia's first trip to the knockout tournament's semi-finals, not least the name of the competition.
This year the draw has been thrown open. No longer is there a guarantee an NPL side will progress to the final four, a situation Canberra Olympic leveraged in 2016.
That has thrown open the door for chaos throughout the round of 32, many NPL teams fancying their chances of pulling off an upset over the A-League rivals during the competition's off-season.
For Cachia, it adds a whole new element to the competition.
"With a number of A-League sides drawing fellow A-League teams there's a real opportunity for an NPL side to go as far as ever," he said.
"Now it's not certain we'll have an NPL side in the semi-finals but as the same time, we might have two NPL sides playing each other in the semi-final and one will be guaranteed a place in the final.
"It's luck of the draw, it's an open and interesting competition. For me it's the best cup tournament in the country, regardless of code. Having professionals playing against semi-professionals and amateurs, starting with around 740 teams and to now be down to the pointy end, it's great."
While determined to go on a deep run through the Australia Cup, Cachia is also eager to ensure his players remain focused on the task at hand in the local league.
The Panthers currently sit second on the ladder, two points behind Canberra Croatia.
A clash with West Canberra looms this weekend, the side eager to avoid falling to the winless Wanderers.
With the fixture against Sydney United 58 set to be played in late July, Cachia said it's crucial his team continues performing each week in order to build momentum.
"Through the history of this comp, many teams who make the final 32 drop off in their league form because they've lost focus. Some teams kick on and lift because they're competing for spots. We need to make sure we're up for the challenge."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
