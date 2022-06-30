The Canberra Times

PM targets France after NATO Summit

By Tess Ikonomou
June 30 2022 - 7:00am
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has addressed the NATO Summit in Madrid.

Anthony Albanese will jet off to Paris to mend the relationship with the French over a scrapped submarine deal, having represented the nation at a major security meeting in Spain.

