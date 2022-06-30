The Canberra Times

UK travel advice upgraded on terror fear

By Andrew Brown
Updated June 30 2022 - 7:03am, first published 7:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian travellers to the UK have been advised to take extra care amid terrorism concerns.

Terrorism fears have led Australia to upgrade its safety advice for those planning a trip to the UK.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.