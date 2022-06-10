The Canberra Times

National Pain Week a chance to act fast and outplay pain

Updated June 30 2022 - 7:07am, first published June 10 2022 - 7:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
QUALITY OF LIFE: While Denise lives with chronic pain, she is able to manage it through her home care package from a service provider. Photo: Supplied

Denise needs to be pain-free - her grandchildren's love lives depend on it.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.