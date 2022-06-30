ACT Brumbies forward Ed Kennedy is determined to take his career to the next level after signing a two-year deal with the club.
The 27-year-old arrived in Canberra prior to this season after a stint with the Scarlets in the Wales.
Kennedy was impressive early in the Super Rugby Pacific season before he was hampered by a head knock and a shoulder injury.
Now fully healthy, the forward is eager to become a mainstay in the team.
"I'm really happy to be here," Kennedy said. "We have a great squad and a really good group of players.
"I'm excited to see what Steve (Larkham) brings to the club and what he changes. Next year is going to be a really good year to build on the improvement I make in the off-season."
Kennedy impressed many at the club with his desire to work on his game throughout the 2022 season.
While his career has taken him to Randwick in Sydney and Wales, the opportunity to return home was one not to pass up and Brumbies general manager Chris Tindall said they're thrilled to retain his services until 2024.
"Ed's been a great fit for the club, he's connected well with his teammates and has contributed well to our environment," Tindall said.
"Being a local junior, his genuine love for the club is clear to see so I'm sure our members and community are proud to have him in Brumbies colours."
