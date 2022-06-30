The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Tour de France: Upbeat Michael Matthews has one eye on yellow jersey

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated June 30 2022 - 10:09am, first published 8:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Matthews is determined to ride into the yellow jersey. Picture: Getty Images

The lure of a stint in the yellow jersey will drive Michael Matthews during the opening week of the Tour de France.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.