She's had a taste of the A-League Women. Now Sasha Grove has the chance to establish herself in the Canberra United front line.
The young striker's signed a two-year deal to keep her in lime green for the next two ALW campaigns.
She's already got 13 ALW caps, having come through the Canberra United Academy - where the 17-year-old was a prolific goal scorer.
"I am excited to have signed a deal with Canberra United to play for the club for the next two seasons," Grove said.
"Having played for the Academy at this club, it's a dream come true to be able to play senior football in Liberty A-League.
"Having been a fan myself before I was given the opportunity to play for Canberra United, I know exactly what this club means to the supporters."
Canberra United coach Njegosh Popovich challenged the young striker to establish herself as part of his ALW attack.
He praised her work ethic - as well as her technical ability.
"We are well aware of the qualities that Sasha brings to the Canberra United squad and I am looking forward to working with her to help her achieve her full potential," Popovich said.
"Sasha had a very good season last year, showing the watching public what we have known for some time, that she has excellent technique and is a tireless worker when not in possession.
"No doubt Sasha has ambitions of playing regularly for the club and she has the ability to do so, and to take the next step up the representative ladder having been a part of the Young Matildas set-up."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
