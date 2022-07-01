The Canberra Times
Australian Red Cross moves to lift ban on donations from sexually active gay, bisexual men

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
July 1 2022 - 7:30pm
Lifeblood moves to axe key question from plasma screening

The Australian Red Cross is pushing to remove sexual history questions from its plasma donor screening, a move that would allow sexually active gay and bisexual men to donate for the first time in decades.

