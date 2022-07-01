It's a race 15 times longer than he's used to, but wheelchair racer Samuel Carter believes he can still win gold in his debut Commonwealth Games next month.
Carter will race in the T54 1500 metre event, which he has never competed at on a world championship level after making his name as a sprinter.
The 30-year-old represented Australia at the 2016 and 2020 Paralympic Games in the T54 100m and 400m events, where he finished sixth in the 100m final at Rio and fifth in Tokyo.
But Carter believes he can make the step up to the 1500m and win a medal in Birmingham.
"I fully intend to earn my spot and I think that I have a strong chance of being in medal contention," Carter said.
"The 1500 metre is a very different beast to the 100 and the 400 metres. I've really enjoyed the middle-distance training and I feel confident in my abilities even though I'm a relative newcomer compared to my competition."
With the World Para Athletic being postponed earlier this year, Carter decided to take on the challenge of the longer event and has enjoyed his new training program.
"It is quite different, there's a lot more kilometres during the week and a lot less recovery time. The recovery tends to be active recovery and I've also done work on the road as opposed to doing acceleration and sprint work," Carter said.
"It's a very different event to what I'm used to, it's much more tactical. It's an out of lane event and I feel like I've grown as an athlete in the different training that I've had to complete in preparing for the 1500."
Carter will relish the chance to race the best in the world as he looks forward to another Paralympics in Paris in 2024.
"Absolutely, this will be a really good opportunity for that and that was lacking a lot in preparation for Tokyo," Carter said.
"Obviously there weren't a lot of opportunities for international racing in the lead up to 2020 so it's really important and beneficial that we have this opportunity to race some of our international competitors."
The Commonwealth Games begin in Birmingham on July 28, with the athletic competitions running from August 2-7.
