Contract awarded for the raising of London Circuit, work to begin later in the year

Miriam Webber
Miriam Webber
Updated June 30 2022 - 11:32pm, first published 10:45pm
An artist's impression of stage 2A and the raising of London Circuit. Picture: Supplied

The territory government has awarded a contract for the raising of London Circuit to Abergeldie Contractors, with main construction works to begin later this year.

