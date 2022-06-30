Contract awarded for the raising of London Circuit, work to begin later in the year

The territory government has awarded a contract for the raising of London Circuit to Abergeldie Contractors, with main construction works to begin later this year.
The works will allow for the light rail line to be extended from its current end point at Alinga Street to Commonwealth Avenue, supporting Stage 2 of the ACT government's plans for it to service Woden.
Advertisement
London Circuit will be raised six metres to be in line with Commonwealth Avenue, changing the current split-level, overpass-underpass configuration into a level intersection.
New pedestrian footpath links and dedicated cycle lanes will also be built.
Minister for Transport and City Services Chris Steel said the raising of London Circuit would support key infrastructure projects beyond the light rail, such as the renewal of the Canberra Theatre precinct and Acton Waterfront.
"The transformation of London Circuit and Commonwealth Avenue will create a better environment for pedestrians, cyclists and public transport," Mr Steel said in a statement.
READ MORE:
"We are not only building the platform for light rail to turn from London Circuit onto Commonwealth Avenue, but removing barriers for cyclists and pedestrians moving through the southern part of the city."
Chief executive officer of Abergeldie Contractors Mark Bruzzone said in a statement the company was looking forward to applying their experience in civil construction to "this significant and complex road project, that will make a big difference to the city centre".
Early utility relocation works are nearly complete, allowing for main construction to begin later in 2022.
It will cause some changes to the road network, though major disruptions are not anticipated until 2023 when demolition commences on the existing Commonwealth Avenue bridges across London Circuit.
Traffic lights will be installed at Coranderrk Street roundabout on Parkes Way to manage traffic during his time, while temporary traffic lights will be installed on the northern side of Vernon Circle to allow safe right-turn movements onto Constitution Avenue and London Circuit for public transport.
New pedestrian signals and a path around City Hill will also be built during the period, linking Edinburgh Avenue and Constitution Avenue.
The construction program is still being finalised with the contractor, but the ACT government will post updates online.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.