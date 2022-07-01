The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Peter Morrison retires from ACT Magistrates Court, Coroner's Court after 10 years of service

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated July 1 2022 - 7:09am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Morrison, who retired on Friday after 10 years as a magistrate and coroner in the ACT. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Not even his time in the army could have prepared Peter Morrison for the need to "dodge the occasional missile", as he puts it, during his decade as a magistrate and coroner of the ACT.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.