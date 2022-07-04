The word 'parents' is important because the push towards equality must occur in all aspects of the home, workplace and public life. This begins right from the start of life - and policies around parental leave must also be improved for equality to be embedded in public policy. NSW also began to lead the way on parental leave at the same time as the announcement about early childhood education. Both parents working in the NSW public sector will be eligible to receive at least 14 weeks of paid parental leave as part of the state government's overhaul of its paid parental leave scheme. This would change the present system where paid parental leave is only available to one spouse at a time. From October, in NSW there will be no distinction between a primary or secondary-carer which will mean that every parent working in the public sector, including teachers, nurses, and firefighters, will be entitled to the 14 weeks. Even more importantly, in helping to encourage men to take leave, parents will also be offered an additional two weeks of bonus leave if paid parental leave entitlements are more equally shared between partners.