A head contact education module has cleared the path for Brumbies centre Len Ikitau to line up for the Wallabies in Saturday's opening Test against England.
Ikitau was handed a three-game ban after his side's Super Rugby quarter-final victory over the Hurricanes.
With the Brumbies eliminated the following week, the 23-year-old faced missing the opening two Tests of the three-game series.
Instead, however, he will line up at Optus Stadium on Saturday night.
The second match of the ban was served a fortnight ago, officials able to prove Ikitau was set to line up for Tuggeranong Vikings in the John I Dent Cup had he not been suspended.
The centre then received a one game reduction in the ban by completing a World Rugby Head Contact Process Coaching Intervention.
The program was established last year in an attempt to prevent repeated offences from players by improving their tackle technique.
It's a detailed process that involves video analysis and drills and requires sign off from an independent panel.
Ikitau has impressed many with his commitment to training since missing the Super Rugby semi-final.
"He was shattered to miss out on the game in Auckland against the Blues," Wallabies assistant Dan McKellar said.
"The positive is he's nice and fresh, he comes into this (Wallabies) campaign really fit and ready to go."
