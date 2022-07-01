The Canberra Times

Times Past: July 2, 1992

IG
By Isabella Gillespie
July 1 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on July 2, 1992.

Canberrans had the biggest incomes and were supposedly the healthiest Australians, the front page revealed on this day in 1992, but apparently not the wisest.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IG

Isabella Gillespie

Editorial Assistant

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.