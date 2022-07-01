Times Past: July 2, 1992

Canberrans had the biggest incomes and were supposedly the healthiest Australians, the front page revealed on this day in 1992, but apparently not the wisest.
"The Social Health Atlas of Australia '' had been launched by the minister for health, Brian Howe, showing that Canberrans were considered healthy as the death rate and rate of GP visits was lower than the rest of the nation's. But one of the authors, John Glover, said Canberrans reported more recent illnesses, injuries and chronic injuries than the national average.
Advertisement
Regarding education The Independent Monthly Good Universities Guide to Australian Universities, did not rank any of Canberra's four universities among the 15 "best buys" in Australian tertiary education.
It reasoned that ANU had "not always" provided stimulating teaching, the quality of the University of Canberra could be affected by its staff cuts, and there was little information about ADFA. The guide "could not comment on the integration of the Australian Catholic University's campuses."
Despite these fallbacks, the results of a National Capital Planning Authority survey showed Canberra was still loved. It revealed eight out of 10 Australians took pride in their national capital.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.